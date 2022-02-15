BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rosewood Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
69 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 0
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 1
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 2
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 3
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 4
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 5
+46 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Wireless, Rosewood Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Rosewood Bangkok is home to 159 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Rosewood Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Rosewood Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Rosewood Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
waardering met
2381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU