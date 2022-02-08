PHUKET TEST & GO

Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7

73 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 0
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 1
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 2
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 3
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 4
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, shopping district of Phuket, Neptuna Patong Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are All 4 Diving, Ocean Plaza Patong, Patong Hospital. At Neptuna Patong Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, family room. Neptuna Patong Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, blackout curtains. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Neptuna Patong Hotel your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Neptuna Hotel (Patong)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

176 Rat-Uthit 200 Pee Rd., Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

로얄 파라다이스 호텔 앤 스파
7.8
평가
6807 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
평가
1396 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
평가
689 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블록 호텔
8.4
평가
1050 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
임피 아나 리조트 Patong
8.3
평가
1541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU