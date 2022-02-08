PHUKET TEST & GO

Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7
waardering met
73 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 0
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 1
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 2
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 3
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 4
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 5
+15 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, shopping district of Phuket, Neptuna Patong Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are All 4 Diving, Ocean Plaza Patong, Patong Hospital. At Neptuna Patong Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, family room. Neptuna Patong Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, blackout curtains. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Neptuna Patong Hotel your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Neptuna Hotel (Patong) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Neptuna Hotel (Patong)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

176 Rat-Uthit 200 Pee Rd., Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
waardering met
6807 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise-hotels
7.8
waardering met
275 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
C&N Hotel
8.3
waardering met
997 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
waardering met
1396 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
waardering met
689 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Bloc Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1050 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mijn vriendenhotel
8.4
waardering met
342 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
waardering met
1541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU