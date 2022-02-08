PHUKET TEST & GO

Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7

73レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 0
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 1
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 2
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 3
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 4
Neptuna Hotel (Patong) - Image 5
+15 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, shopping district of Phuket, Neptuna Patong Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are All 4 Diving, Ocean Plaza Patong, Patong Hospital. At Neptuna Patong Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, family room. Neptuna Patong Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, blackout curtains. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Neptuna Patong Hotel your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Neptuna Hotel (Patong)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Neptuna Hotel (Patong)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

176 Rat-Uthit 200 Pee Rd., Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ロイヤルパラダイスホテルアンドスパ
7.8
との評価
6807 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう
7.8
との評価
275 レビュー
から ฿-1
C＆Nホテル
8.3
との評価
997 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
との評価
1396 レビュー
から ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
との評価
689 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブロックホテル
8.4
との評価
1050 レビュー
から ฿-1
マイフレンズホテル
8.4
との評価
342 レビュー
から ฿-1
インピアナリゾートパトン
8.3
との評価
1541 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU