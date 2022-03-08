PHUKET TEST & GO

나마카 리조트 카말라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

889 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Namaka Resort Kamala는 12에이커의 아름다운 열대 정원과 푸켓 국제 공항에서 쉽게 이동할 수 있는 안다만 바다의 탁 트인 전망을 자랑하는 Kamala 해변에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 광범위한 기능 공간, 회의실, 최대 250명을 수용할 수 있는 분리형 홀을 갖춘 Namaka Resort Kamala는 비즈니스 및 사교 모임을 위한 이상적인 장소를 제공합니다. 레스토랑과 바는 다양한 요리와 음료를 제공합니다. 나마카 리조트 카말라의 202개의 잘 꾸며진 객실과 빌라는 편안한 숙박을 위한 다양한 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 레크리에이션 시설로는 수영장 3개, 어린이 수영장, 스파 트리트먼트, 피트니스 센터, 빠통 비치와 비치 클럽까지 셔틀 서비스가 있습니다. Namaka Resort Kamala 객실을 예약하려면 체류 날짜를 선택하고 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
나마카 리조트 카말라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 나마카 리조트 카말라
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

17/38 Moo 6, Haad Kamala, Tumbon Kamala, Amphoe Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

