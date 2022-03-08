PHUKET TEST & GO

Namaka Resort 卡马拉 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
889条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 0
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 1
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 2
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 3
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 4
Namaka Resort Kamala - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Namaka Resort Kamala 位于卡马拉海滩上，交通便利，坐落在占地 12 英亩的精致热带花园中，可轻松抵达普吉岛国际机场，享有安达曼海洋的全景。 Namaka Resort Kamala 拥有宽敞的多功能空间、会议室和可容纳 250 人的可分割大厅，是商务和社交聚会的理想场所。餐厅和酒吧提供种类繁多的美食和饮料。 Namaka Resort Kamala 的 202 间设备齐全的客房和别墅提供一系列便利设施，确保您享受轻松的住宿。娱乐设施包括三个游泳池、一个儿童游泳池、水疗护理、健身中心以及前往芭东海滩和海滩俱乐部的班车服务。如需预订卡马拉纳马卡度假村，请选择您的住宿日期并填写我们的在线预订表格。

地址/地图

17/38 Moo 6, Haad Kamala, Tumbon Kamala, Amphoe Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

