Namaka Resort Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
889 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Namaka Resort Kamala is conveniently located on Kamala Beach, set in 12 acres of exquisite tropical gardens and commanding panoramic views of the Andaman Ocean within easy reach of Phuket International Airport. With extensive function space, meeting rooms, and a divisible hall able to accommodate up to 250 people, the Namaka Resort Kamala offers an ideal venue for business and social gatherings. The restaurants and bars offer an extensive selection of cuisines and beverages. The 202 well-appointed guestrooms and villas at the Namaka Resort Kamala offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities include three swimming pools, a children's pool, spa treatments, a fitness center, and shuttle services to Patong Beach and the Beach Club. For your reservation at the Namaka Resort Kamala, please select the dates of your stay and complete our online booking form.

17/38 Moo 6, Haad Kamala, Tumbon Kamala, Amphoe Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

