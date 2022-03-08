Namaka Resort Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The Namaka Resort Kamala is conveniently located on Kamala Beach, set in 12 acres of exquisite tropical gardens and commanding panoramic views of the Andaman Ocean within easy reach of Phuket International Airport. With extensive function space, meeting rooms, and a divisible hall able to accommodate up to 250 people, the Namaka Resort Kamala offers an ideal venue for business and social gatherings. The restaurants and bars offer an extensive selection of cuisines and beverages. The 202 well-appointed guestrooms and villas at the Namaka Resort Kamala offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities include three swimming pools, a children's pool, spa treatments, a fitness center, and shuttle services to Patong Beach and the Beach Club.