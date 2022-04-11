BANGKOK TEST & GO

Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

1011 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, carpeting, mirror. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Sukhumvit Soi 39, 5/9 Soi Phrom Si 1, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

