모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, carpeting, mirror. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.
Sukhumvit Soi 39, 5/9 Soi Phrom Si 1, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110