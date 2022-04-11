BANGKOK TEST & GO

Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
1011 avis
Mis à jour le April 11, 2022
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, carpeting, mirror. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Metropole Residence Sukhumvit 39 (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Sukhumvit Soi 39, 5/9 Soi Phrom Si 1, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Hôtels partenaires

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
note avec
2580 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU