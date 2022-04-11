PATTAYA TEST & GO

M-Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

219 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+39 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, M Pattaya Hotel is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 130 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make M Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
M-Pattaya Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 M-Pattaya Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

571/112 Moo 5, Naklua Road, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
평가
1094 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
평가
33 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
평가
412 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
평가
659 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU