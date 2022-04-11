Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, M Pattaya Hotel is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 130 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make M Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.