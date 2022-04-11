PATTAYA TEST & GO

M-Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
waardering met
219 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 11, 2022
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
M-Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+39 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, M Pattaya Hotel is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 130 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make M Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij M-Pattaya Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR M-Pattaya Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

571/112 Moo 5, Naklua Road, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

