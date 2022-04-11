PATTAYA TEST & GO

M-Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
219
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 11, 2022
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, M Pattaya Hotel is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 130 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make M Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

571/112 Moo 5, Naklua Road, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

