M-Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

219レビューによる評価
更新日 April 11, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

Ideal for fun and relaxation, M Pattaya Hotel is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 130 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make M Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

住所/地図

571/112 Moo 5, Naklua Road, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

