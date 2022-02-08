PHUKET TEST & GO

LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

873 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 0
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 1
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 2
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 3
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 4
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 5
+45 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Patong, LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The city center is merely 3 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

주소 /지도

97 Muen Ngeun Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

