PHUKET TEST & GO

LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
873 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 0
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 1
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 2
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 3
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 4
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 5
+45 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Patong, LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The city center is merely 3 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

97 Muen Ngeun Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Absolute Twin Sands Resort und Spa
6.9
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Crest Resort und Poolvillen
8.2
Bewertung mit
1536 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Phuket
8.9
Bewertung mit
1962 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Hotel mit Meerblick
7.8
Bewertung mit
640 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fischerhafen Urban Resort
8
Bewertung mit
536 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU