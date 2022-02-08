PHUKET TEST & GO

LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
คะแนนจาก
873
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 0
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 1
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 2
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 3
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 4
LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa - Image 5
+45 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Patong, LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The city center is merely 3 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ LetsPhuket Twin Sands Resort & Spa
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

97 Muen Ngeun Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

แอบโซลูท ทวิน แซนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ เครสท์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ พูล วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1536 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อมารี ภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1962 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
640 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซีเพิร์ล บีช รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฟิชเชอร์แมน ฮาร์เบอร์ เออร์เบิน รีสอร์ท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
536 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมป่าตอง เมอร์ลิน
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
541 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รามาบุรินทร์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
715 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU