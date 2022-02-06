PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5

114 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 5
+40 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Khaolak Wanaburee Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Khaolak Wanaburee Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com).

A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis.

If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy.

We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿27,150 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort sits in a small, peaceful village in the middle of preserved tropical rain forests near the Khao Lak National Park. Creatively decorated villas are spread out near the lagoon, the pool and the beach, providing privacy and relaxed comfort. There are plenty of water sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and the pool and beach provide a more relaxing alternative. For a truly unique adventure, check out the caves near the hotel. One cave is a shrine filled with Buddha imagery and intricate, natural rock formations. Many other caves are open for exploration in the area. For dining, the resort's resident chef serves fine home cooking. For tranquility and beauty, Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will be the destination of choice.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
4.8/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷Patrick Lelong

검토 06/02/2022
도착 29/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Relaxant place
네거티브
  • A bit isolâtes

Vert Nice place to stay after thé stress if thé journéy. Thé airports protocoles were tiring and stressfull.

주소 /지도

26/11 Moo 7, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

TUI BLUE 카오락 리조트 - 성인 전용
8.8
평가
312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 반다리 리조트 & 스파
8.8
평가
621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
X10 카오락 리조트
9.2
평가
365 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 멀린 리조트
8.3
평가
105 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라 벨라 카오락
9.2
평가
1770 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라 플로라 카오락
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU