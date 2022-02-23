PATTAYA TEST & GO

InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

621 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A beachfront resort, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) boasts a private white sand beach and tropical gardens, 3 outdoor lagoons, a large spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Located in south Pattaya, it features spectacular views of the Gulf of Siam and less than 2 hours from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The resort offers the luxurious Club InterContinental Experience with exclusive privileges, elevated hospitality and access to the Club Lounge. Spacious, elegantly-designed rooms offer garden or ocean views and come with Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player, and tea/coffee making facilities. Families can enjoy the new kids’ program called Planet Trekkers, while staff at the Activities Centre can arrange excursions and leisure activities, including day-trip cruises to nearby islands. Top features of the resort includes limousine and laundry services, free resort shuttle to downtown Pattaya and 24-hour room service.

With the best ocean view in town, the Mediterranean-themed Infiniti Restaurant, features a wood-fired oven and locally-inspired cocktails. Elements Restaurant also serves international dishes, including Thai and Asian favorites. The new lounge, Latitude by the Beach, is available for sunset-viewing cocktails or for social and corporate events and features a glass wall for uninterrupted ocean views. With an ideal location and facilities to match, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

437 PHRA TAMNAK ROAD, CHONBURI, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

