PATTAYA TEST & GO

InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

621レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 0
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 1
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 2
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 3
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 4
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A beachfront resort, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) boasts a private white sand beach and tropical gardens, 3 outdoor lagoons, a large spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Located in south Pattaya, it features spectacular views of the Gulf of Siam and less than 2 hours from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The resort offers the luxurious Club InterContinental Experience with exclusive privileges, elevated hospitality and access to the Club Lounge. Spacious, elegantly-designed rooms offer garden or ocean views and come with Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player, and tea/coffee making facilities. Families can enjoy the new kids’ program called Planet Trekkers, while staff at the Activities Centre can arrange excursions and leisure activities, including day-trip cruises to nearby islands. Top features of the resort includes limousine and laundry services, free resort shuttle to downtown Pattaya and 24-hour room service.

With the best ocean view in town, the Mediterranean-themed Infiniti Restaurant, features a wood-fired oven and locally-inspired cocktails. Elements Restaurant also serves international dishes, including Thai and Asian favorites. The new lounge, Latitude by the Beach, is available for sunset-viewing cocktails or for social and corporate events and features a glass wall for uninterrupted ocean views. With an ideal location and facilities to match, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
InterContinental Pattaya Resort ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す InterContinental Pattaya Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

437 PHRA TAMNAK ROAD, CHONBURI, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU