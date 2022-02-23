PATTAYA TEST & GO

InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
waardering met
621 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 0
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 1
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 2
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 3
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 4
InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Image 5
+40 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A beachfront resort, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) boasts a private white sand beach and tropical gardens, 3 outdoor lagoons, a large spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Located in south Pattaya, it features spectacular views of the Gulf of Siam and less than 2 hours from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The resort offers the luxurious Club InterContinental Experience with exclusive privileges, elevated hospitality and access to the Club Lounge. Spacious, elegantly-designed rooms offer garden or ocean views and come with Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player, and tea/coffee making facilities. Families can enjoy the new kids’ program called Planet Trekkers, while staff at the Activities Centre can arrange excursions and leisure activities, including day-trip cruises to nearby islands. Top features of the resort includes limousine and laundry services, free resort shuttle to downtown Pattaya and 24-hour room service.

With the best ocean view in town, the Mediterranean-themed Infiniti Restaurant, features a wood-fired oven and locally-inspired cocktails. Elements Restaurant also serves international dishes, including Thai and Asian favorites. The new lounge, Latitude by the Beach, is available for sunset-viewing cocktails or for social and corporate events and features a glass wall for uninterrupted ocean views. With an ideal location and facilities to match, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij InterContinental Pattaya Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR InterContinental Pattaya Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

437 PHRA TAMNAK ROAD, CHONBURI, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU