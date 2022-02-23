InterContinental Pattaya Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A beachfront resort, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) boasts a private white sand beach and tropical gardens, 3 outdoor lagoons, a large spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Located in south Pattaya, it features spectacular views of the Gulf of Siam and less than 2 hours from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The resort offers the luxurious Club InterContinental Experience with exclusive privileges, elevated hospitality and access to the Club Lounge. Spacious, elegantly-designed rooms offer garden or ocean views and come with Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player, and tea/coffee making facilities. Families can enjoy the new kids’ program called Planet Trekkers, while staff at the Activities Centre can arrange excursions and leisure activities, including day-trip cruises to nearby islands. Top features of the resort includes limousine and laundry services, free resort shuttle to downtown Pattaya and 24-hour room service.

With the best ocean view in town, the Mediterranean-themed Infiniti Restaurant, features a wood-fired oven and locally-inspired cocktails. Elements Restaurant also serves international dishes, including Thai and Asian favorites. The new lounge, Latitude by the Beach, is available for sunset-viewing cocktails or for social and corporate events and features a glass wall for uninterrupted ocean views. With an ideal location and facilities to match, InterContinental Pattaya Resort (SHA Plus+) hits the spot in many ways.