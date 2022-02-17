BANGKOK TEST & GO

AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

7034 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 17, 2022
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 1
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 2
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 3
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 4
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 5
+14 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ratchada, AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA (SHA Plus+) is right in the center of Bangkok, allowing easy access to the business, shopping, and entertainment districts as well as the nearest MRT station. Offering 116 executive suites, each room is neatly decorated in a modern style and equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities. Surrounding you are popular tourist attractions to visit, banks, embassies, and supermarkets such as Robinson Department Store, Jusco and Carrefour. For those in need of a break after long hours of shopping or sightseeing, guests can have a relaxing swim in the hotel’s outdoor pool or take a refreshing walk in the contemporary tropical garden. Guests looking to explore the wonders of the city will surely find the hotel’s location in the heart of Bangkok to be an advantage.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

77,88 soi 5 Ratchadaphisek Rd., Hauykwang, Dingdaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10407

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU