AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Thailand Pass to enter Thailand

Located in Ratchada, AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA (SHA Plus+) is right in the center of Bangkok, allowing easy access to the business, shopping, and entertainment districts as well as the nearest MRT station. Offering 116 executive suites, each room is neatly decorated in a modern style and equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities. Surrounding you are popular tourist attractions to visit, banks, embassies, and supermarkets such as Robinson Department Store, Jusco and Carrefour. For those in need of a break after long hours of shopping or sightseeing, guests can have a relaxing swim in the hotel’s outdoor pool or take a refreshing walk in the contemporary tropical garden. Guests looking to explore the wonders of the city will surely find the hotel’s location in the heart of Bangkok to be an advantage.