BANGKOK TEST & GO

AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
คะแนนจาก
7034
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 17, 2022
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 1
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 2
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 3
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 4
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ratchada, AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA (SHA Plus+) is right in the center of Bangkok, allowing easy access to the business, shopping, and entertainment districts as well as the nearest MRT station. Offering 116 executive suites, each room is neatly decorated in a modern style and equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities. Surrounding you are popular tourist attractions to visit, banks, embassies, and supermarkets such as Robinson Department Store, Jusco and Carrefour. For those in need of a break after long hours of shopping or sightseeing, guests can have a relaxing swim in the hotel’s outdoor pool or take a refreshing walk in the contemporary tropical garden. Guests looking to explore the wonders of the city will surely find the hotel’s location in the heart of Bangkok to be an advantage.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

77,88 soi 5 Ratchadaphisek Rd., Hauykwang, Dingdaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10407

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
32 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU