BANGKOK TEST & GO

AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

7034レビューによる評価
更新日 February 17, 2022
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 1
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 2
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 3
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 4
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 5
+14 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ratchada, AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA (SHA Plus+) is right in the center of Bangkok, allowing easy access to the business, shopping, and entertainment districts as well as the nearest MRT station. Offering 116 executive suites, each room is neatly decorated in a modern style and equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities. Surrounding you are popular tourist attractions to visit, banks, embassies, and supermarkets such as Robinson Department Store, Jusco and Carrefour. For those in need of a break after long hours of shopping or sightseeing, guests can have a relaxing swim in the hotel’s outdoor pool or take a refreshing walk in the contemporary tropical garden. Guests looking to explore the wonders of the city will surely find the hotel’s location in the heart of Bangkok to be an advantage.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADAゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

77,88 soi 5 Ratchadaphisek Rd., Hauykwang, Dingdaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10407

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
との評価
32 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU