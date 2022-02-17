BANGKOK TEST & GO

AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
7034 reviews
Updated on February 17, 2022
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 0
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 1
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 2
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 3
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 4
AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA - Image 5
+14 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ratchada, AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA (SHA Plus+) is right in the center of Bangkok, allowing easy access to the business, shopping, and entertainment districts as well as the nearest MRT station. Offering 116 executive suites, each room is neatly decorated in a modern style and equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities. Surrounding you are popular tourist attractions to visit, banks, embassies, and supermarkets such as Robinson Department Store, Jusco and Carrefour. For those in need of a break after long hours of shopping or sightseeing, guests can have a relaxing swim in the hotel’s outdoor pool or take a refreshing walk in the contemporary tropical garden. Guests looking to explore the wonders of the city will surely find the hotel’s location in the heart of Bangkok to be an advantage.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR AMANTA HOTEL & RESIDENCE RATCHADA
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

77,88 soi 5 Ratchadaphisek Rd., Hauykwang, Dingdaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10407

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU