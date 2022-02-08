BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

14レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Simplex 43
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
One Bedroom - Duplex 56
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 is a modern Japanese-inspired hotel with a location that makes Bangkok very easy to access. The hotel is on the fringe of the Ekkamai-Thonglor neighbourhood, with its world-class shopping, entertainment, and ever-evolving nightlife. Just 230 metres away is the shopping, restaurant and lifestyle megacentre Gateway Ekamai, and 600 metres away is the eight-screen Major Cineplex cinema complex. A one-minute walk from the hotel is Bangkok Mediplex, the pioneering one-stop complex for all wellness and health needs. Sukhumvit Hospital is 600 metres away, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is nearby. Also 600 metres distance is St Andrew International School. The Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station is 260 metres away, and two stops along the line is the enormous EM District, with its Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere complexes. Convenient access to the expressway

アメニティ/機能

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Sitting area
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Air conditioning
住所/地図

19 Soi Sukhumvit 42, Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong Sub District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

