BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 0
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 2
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 3
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 4
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Image 5
+26 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 55 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 , und Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Simplex 43
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
One Bedroom - Duplex 56
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 is a modern Japanese-inspired hotel with a location that makes Bangkok very easy to access. The hotel is on the fringe of the Ekkamai-Thonglor neighbourhood, with its world-class shopping, entertainment, and ever-evolving nightlife. Just 230 metres away is the shopping, restaurant and lifestyle megacentre Gateway Ekamai, and 600 metres away is the eight-screen Major Cineplex cinema complex. A one-minute walk from the hotel is Bangkok Mediplex, the pioneering one-stop complex for all wellness and health needs. Sukhumvit Hospital is 600 metres away, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is nearby. Also 600 metres distance is St Andrew International School. The Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station is 260 metres away, and two stops along the line is the enormous EM District, with its Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere complexes. Convenient access to the expressway

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Sitting area
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Air conditioning
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

19 Soi Sukhumvit 42, Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong Sub District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU