Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
note avec
14 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Simplex 43
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
One Bedroom - Duplex 56
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 is a modern Japanese-inspired hotel with a location that makes Bangkok very easy to access. The hotel is on the fringe of the Ekkamai-Thonglor neighbourhood, with its world-class shopping, entertainment, and ever-evolving nightlife. Just 230 metres away is the shopping, restaurant and lifestyle megacentre Gateway Ekamai, and 600 metres away is the eight-screen Major Cineplex cinema complex. A one-minute walk from the hotel is Bangkok Mediplex, the pioneering one-stop complex for all wellness and health needs. Sukhumvit Hospital is 600 metres away, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is nearby. Also 600 metres distance is St Andrew International School. The Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station is 260 metres away, and two stops along the line is the enormous EM District, with its Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere complexes. Convenient access to the expressway

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Sitting area
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Air conditioning
Adresse / Carte

19 Soi Sukhumvit 42, Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong Sub District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

