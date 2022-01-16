BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Verve - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

668レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
2 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Verve

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

スコア
3.5/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
1
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Hotel Verveゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸Paul Johnson

でレビュー 16/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
ポジティブ     
  • Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
ネガ
  • Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
  • No emails or calls were returned.

The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.

🇬🇧Emma Mawdsley

でレビュー 09/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
ポジティブ     
  • comfortable beds
  • very clean room
  • plenty of water provided
  • central location
ネガ
  • poor communication
  • poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

22/1 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, Thonglor, North Klongton, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

