comfortable beds

very clean room

plenty of water provided

central location

poor communication

poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.