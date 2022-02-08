BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

3580レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 0
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 2
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 3
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 4
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 5
+41 写真
迅速な対応
฿2,000 保証金
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にTongtara Riverview Hotel 直接連絡し、 Tongtara Riverview Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior River View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 少額の預金
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior City View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Tongtara Riverview Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Tongtara Riverview Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

9/99 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkoleam, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
との評価
12884 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
との評価
347 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
との評価
5835 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU