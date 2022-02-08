Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にTongtara Riverview Hotel 直接連絡し、 Tongtara Riverview Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior River View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

少額の預金 最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior City View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

少額の預金

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索