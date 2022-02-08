BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
3580
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 0
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 2
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 3
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 4
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 5
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior River View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior City View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9/99 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkoleam, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

