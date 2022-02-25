BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

5835レビューによる評価
更新日 February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 21最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult
Deluxe Studio 45
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult
1 Bedroom Deluxe 70
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult
Deluxe 2 Bedroom Suite 140
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult
Deluxe Three Bedroom 140
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is Bangkok's best suites complex for nightly or extended stays, providing beautiful, spacious accommodations with wireless Internet access, smart television in every room and refined service at prices that give incredible value. This property is located near the central business areas of Sathon and Silom Road, yet it is peacefully tucked into a quiet residential setting. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is located on Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24 - also known as Chong Nonsi or New Sathon Road. This wide boulevard connects Sathon and Silom with Rama III Road and the Third Stage Expressway. The Chong Nonsi station of the Bangkok skytrain is close by, opening up the rest of Bangkok for easy discovery. The property is close to the Central department store and shopping mall on Rama III Road, providing residents with easy access to supermarkets, shops, and a multi-screen movie theater which plays predominantly English-language films.

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

291 Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120, Thailand, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

