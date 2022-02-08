BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
3580 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Tongtara Riverview Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Tongtara Riverview Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior River View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior City View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petit dépôt

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

9/99 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkoleam, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

