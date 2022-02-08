Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Tongtara Riverview Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Tongtara Riverview Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior River View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Смежный номер

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Малый депозит Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior City View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Открытые объекты

Малый депозит

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX