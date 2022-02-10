Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Winner of 2019 Global Luxury World’s Best City Design Hotel, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok is Bangkok Chinatown’s top boutique property. Located on Yaowarat, the heart of the city’s must-visit street food stalls, cultural markets and buzzing dining scene, the landmark property features stylish Art Deco-inspired rooms framing a tranquil atrium and water garden.

Enjoy world-class wine and cocktail menus at the hotel’s hip restaurant, wine and jazz bar and indulge in award-winning treatments at Spa Burasari. Located in Bangkok’s iconic Chinatown, steps from Wat Mangkon MRT station and Chao Phraya River taxi, the property has easy access to all city neighborhoods. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok has passed the quality test for hygiene and safety from Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (Department of Health) assuring all guests and customers with Standard Hygiene Procedure for COVID-19.