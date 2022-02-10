BANGKOK TEST & GO

8.5

3583レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にShanghai Mansion Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Shanghai Mansion Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 39
฿16,316 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,333 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite 49
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi

Winner of 2019 Global Luxury World’s Best City Design Hotel, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok is Bangkok Chinatown’s top boutique property. Located on Yaowarat, the heart of the city’s must-visit street food stalls, cultural markets and buzzing dining scene, the landmark property features stylish Art Deco-inspired rooms framing a tranquil atrium and water garden.

Enjoy world-class wine and cocktail menus at the hotel’s hip restaurant, wine and jazz bar and indulge in award-winning treatments at Spa Burasari. Located in Bangkok’s iconic Chinatown, steps from Wat Mangkon MRT station and Chao Phraya River taxi, the property has easy access to all city neighborhoods. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok has passed the quality test for hygiene and safety from Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (Department of Health) assuring all guests and customers with Standard Hygiene Procedure for COVID-19.

  • Free unlimited Wi-Fi
  • TV and DVD player
  • Complimentary mini-bar, replenished once daily
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Freestanding bathtub and separate shower
  • Spa by Burasari Toiletries, Bathrobe, Slippers, Hair dryer
  • In-Room Safety Box
  • Umbrella
  • Laundry Services
479-481 Yaowaraj Road, Samphantawong, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

