PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mera Mare Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4

1094レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 0
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 1
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 2
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 3
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 4
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 1 Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 80 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mera Mare Pattayaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mera Mare Pattaya
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

420/200 moo.9 Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU