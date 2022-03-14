Mera Mare Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Conveniently located in Pattaya, Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 1 Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 80 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
420/200 moo.9 Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150