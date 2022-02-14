PATTAYA TEST & GO

Lewit Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2

8レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Lewit Hotel - Image 0
Lewit Hotel - Image 1
Lewit Hotel - Image 2
Lewit Hotel - Image 3
Lewit Hotel - Image 4
Lewit Hotel - Image 5
+13 写真
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にLewit Hotel 直接連絡し、 Lewit Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:

  • Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
  • Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
  • Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
  • Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
  • Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
  • All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

アメニティ/機能

  • Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Elevator
  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Fitness room
  • Parking area
Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

Phatumnak Soi 5, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

