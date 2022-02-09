PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mind Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

463レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
฿15,180 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にMind Resort Pattaya 直接連絡し、 Mind Resort Pattayaが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard 28
฿13,695 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,115 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,465 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • 少額の預金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿14,795 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,020 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,335 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 少額の預金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 54
฿23,595 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,095 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,445 - 5th Day Test & Go
Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.

アメニティ/機能

  • Comfort your body and Mind at Mind Resort Pattaya
住所/地図

171/16 Moo 10 Pattaya 3 Road Soi 17, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

