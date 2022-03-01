PATTAYA TEST & GO

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
更新日 March 1, 2022
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified)Treat yourself to a relaxing stay just minutes from the Pattaya city center at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). Variety is the spice of life. Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) offers an abundance of choices in activities, with its location just 1.1 km from the Pattaya City Sign - Viewpoint.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service for guests' convenience.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, a charming and cozy on-site fireplace will keep you warm on cold days and nights. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. You may be assured to know that mini bar is available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. The many offerings at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to all Pattaya has to offer. You're sure to want to visit Pattaya Hill Top located 960 m away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Pattaya.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Kasetsin, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

