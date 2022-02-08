Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.