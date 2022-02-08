PATTAYA TEST & GO

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3

5レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 16最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にManhattan Pattaya Hotel 直接連絡し、 Manhattan Pattaya Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 43
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Suite 68
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • スイミングプール

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.

アメニティ/機能

  • Private balcony
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access
  • Complimentary welcome fruit
  • Complimentary bottled drinking water
  • LCD screen with cable channels
  • Refrigerator
  • Dining table
  • USB port
  • In-room safety box
  • Dressing table
  • Bathrobe, Slippers, Hairdryer
  • Full bath amenities
  • Minibar with local snakcs
  • In-room dining service
住所/地図

285/219 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 16, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

