Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8, a Thai-colonial boutique hotel, is a great base to explore this fascinating area. With its ideal location only two minutes by the golf cart to the Nana BTS skytrain station, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as business districts, shopping centers, and tourist attractions. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guestrooms, and each room blends Thai design with the colonial style. The 25sqm superior rooms and 35sqm deluxe rooms are fully furnished and equipped with deluxe amenities. The hotel provides complimentary Wi-Fi internet access and a 24-hour shuttle service to/from the BTS. Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 is perfect for both the business and leisure travelers.

