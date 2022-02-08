BANGKOK TEST & GO

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8, a Thai-colonial boutique hotel, is a great base to explore this fascinating area. With its ideal location only two minutes by the golf cart to the Nana BTS skytrain station, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as business districts, shopping centers, and tourist attractions. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guestrooms, and each room blends Thai design with the colonial style. The 25sqm superior rooms and 35sqm deluxe rooms are fully furnished and equipped with deluxe amenities. The hotel provides complimentary Wi-Fi internet access and a 24-hour shuttle service to/from the BTS. Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 is perfect for both the business and leisure travelers.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

50,50/1 Sukhumvit soi 8, Nana, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

