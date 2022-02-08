BANGKOK TEST & GO

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
1257 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 0
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 2
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 3
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 4
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8, a Thai-colonial boutique hotel, is a great base to explore this fascinating area. With its ideal location only two minutes by the golf cart to the Nana BTS skytrain station, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as business districts, shopping centers, and tourist attractions. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guestrooms, and each room blends Thai design with the colonial style. The 25sqm superior rooms and 35sqm deluxe rooms are fully furnished and equipped with deluxe amenities. The hotel provides complimentary Wi-Fi internet access and a 24-hour shuttle service to/from the BTS. Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8 is perfect for both the business and leisure travelers.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 8
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

50,50/1 Sukhumvit soi 8, Nana, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU