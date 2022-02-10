BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
1121 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 0
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 1
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 2
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 3
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 4
Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Image 5
+36 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in a business area of Bangkok, Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road boasts an outdoor pool, a business facilities and a fitness centre. Free WiFi is accessible throughout the property. The hotel is 400 metres from BTS-Ploen Chit and 500 metres from Central Embassy.

The popular areas of Sukhumvit Road, Siam and Pathumwan can be reached by foot or a short ride. Shopping arcades including Siam Paragon, Gaysorn shopping centre and Central World can be reached within a few stops by BTS sky train. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 23 km away.

Each air-conditioned room is fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV and a safety deposit box. Rooms also have a sofa. Some units feature city or garden views. Guests can enjoy a refrigerated minibar. Featuring a shower, private bathroom also comes with a hairdryer and bathrobes. A bath tub is available in some room types.

Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road also has a 24-hour front desk where staff can assist you with private check-in/out, laundry and room service. Guests can also find a garden and a terrace at this hotel. Free parking is possible at this accommodation.

A variety of Thai and intentional cuisines can be sampled at the on-site restaurant.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

81 Wireless Road, Lumpini,Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU