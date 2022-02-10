BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

1121レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in a business area of Bangkok, Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road boasts an outdoor pool, a business facilities and a fitness centre. Free WiFi is accessible throughout the property. The hotel is 400 metres from BTS-Ploen Chit and 500 metres from Central Embassy.

The popular areas of Sukhumvit Road, Siam and Pathumwan can be reached by foot or a short ride. Shopping arcades including Siam Paragon, Gaysorn shopping centre and Central World can be reached within a few stops by BTS sky train. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 23 km away.

Each air-conditioned room is fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV and a safety deposit box. Rooms also have a sofa. Some units feature city or garden views. Guests can enjoy a refrigerated minibar. Featuring a shower, private bathroom also comes with a hairdryer and bathrobes. A bath tub is available in some room types.

Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road also has a 24-hour front desk where staff can assist you with private check-in/out, laundry and room service. Guests can also find a garden and a terrace at this hotel. Free parking is possible at this accommodation.

A variety of Thai and intentional cuisines can be sampled at the on-site restaurant.

住所/地図

81 Wireless Road, Lumpini,Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

