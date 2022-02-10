Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
1121 reviews
February 10, 2022
Located in a business area of Bangkok, Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road boasts an outdoor pool, a business facilities and a fitness centre. Free WiFi is accessible throughout the property. The hotel is 400 metres from BTS-Ploen Chit and 500 metres from Central Embassy.

The popular areas of Sukhumvit Road, Siam and Pathumwan can be reached by foot or a short ride. Shopping arcades including Siam Paragon, Gaysorn shopping centre and Central World can be reached within a few stops by BTS sky train. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 23 km away.

Each air-conditioned room is fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV and a safety deposit box. Rooms also have a sofa. Some units feature city or garden views. Guests can enjoy a refrigerated minibar. Featuring a shower, private bathroom also comes with a hairdryer and bathrobes. A bath tub is available in some room types.

Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road also has a 24-hour front desk where staff can assist you with private check-in/out, laundry and room service. Guests can also find a garden and a terrace at this hotel. Free parking is possible at this accommodation.

A variety of Thai and intentional cuisines can be sampled at the on-site restaurant.

81 Wireless Road, Lumpini,Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

