DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, the DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit combines contemporary decor and state-of-the-art technology with unique Thai hospitality. The property offers 251 well-equipped guestrooms and warm, friendly services. The hotel’s business center provides all the business amenities one could possibly need. Business travelers will enjoy the features offered at the Rooftop Executive Lounge and the Executive Floor. With a choice of restaurants, this hotel offers delicious Thai, Asian, and international cuisine. In addition, guests can also take advantage of ample opportunities for leisure and recreational activities such as exercise in the pool or gym. For your reservation at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

12 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

