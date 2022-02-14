BANGKOK TEST & GO

DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
5930 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 0
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 1
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 2
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 3
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 4
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit - Image 5
+22 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, the DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit combines contemporary decor and state-of-the-art technology with unique Thai hospitality. The property offers 251 well-equipped guestrooms and warm, friendly services. The hotel’s business center provides all the business amenities one could possibly need. Business travelers will enjoy the features offered at the Rooftop Executive Lounge and the Executive Floor. With a choice of restaurants, this hotel offers delicious Thai, Asian, and international cuisine. In addition, guests can also take advantage of ample opportunities for leisure and recreational activities such as exercise in the pool or gym. For your reservation at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

12 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU