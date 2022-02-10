BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
1830 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For those of you who want to venture out, Broadways Exclusive, Billionaire Bespoke, New Bangkok International Clothier are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
note avec
2580 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU